Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Two-point night in win

Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

He helped set up a Casey Mittelstadt tally in the second period, then stole the pack in the Leafs' end and tucked home what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third. Vesey has now tickled twine in three straight games and recorded a point in four straight, but on the season he still has only three goals and seven points through 23 contests.