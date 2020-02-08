Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Two points including winner

Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

He added four shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger as he matched up against his former team. Vesey's third-period tally gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead and wound up being the game-winner after the Rangers lit the lamp twice inside the final three minutes. The 26-year-old is starting to find his footing on Jack Eichel's line, scoring two goals and three points in the last two games, but Vesey's running out of time to really take advantage with Victor Olofsson (lower body) nearing a return to practice.