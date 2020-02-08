Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Two points including winner
Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
He added four shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating to his ledger as he matched up against his former team. Vesey's third-period tally gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead and wound up being the game-winner after the Rangers lit the lamp twice inside the final three minutes. The 26-year-old is starting to find his footing on Jack Eichel's line, scoring two goals and three points in the last two games, but Vesey's running out of time to really take advantage with Victor Olofsson (lower body) nearing a return to practice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.