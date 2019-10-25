Sabres' Jimmy Vesey: Unavailable against Red Wings

Vesey (upper body) won't play in Friday's game against the Red Wings.

Vesey won't travel with the team, and he'll instead be evaluated by Buffalo's training staff over the weekend. He'll aim to get back into the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Coyotes, but Evan Rodrigues figures to slot into the lineup for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories