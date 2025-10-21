Kulich scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Kulich has two goals over his last three games. After a brief stint on the fourth line, he's returned to a top-line role alongside Tage Thompson. Fantasy managers still need to see some consistency out of Kulich, but he's worth a speculative look as long as he's receiving prominent minutes. He's added 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-6 rating over six appearances this season.