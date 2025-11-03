Kulich is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Utah due to an unspecified issue, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Kulich was unable to finish Saturday's game against the Capitals due to his issue, but Ruff said that the issue isn't a physical concern or an injury. Kulich will presumably be sidelined for at least one game and should tentatively be considered day-to-day.