Kulich scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 win over Chicago.

Cue the tears -- it was Kulich's first goal in 11 months after the talented young player missed most of last season with a blood clot. He last scored Oct. 24, 2025; his last game was Nov. 1. "That was probably the main thing I was dreaming about the whole year (after) not playing," Kulich told reporters after the game. "After that one, it was a lot of emotions. So, yeah, that one is going to be special for sure." Kulich returned to hockey Thursday in the season opener. The competitive forward has a fantastic shot and 25-30 goal upside if his development curve resumes. The Sabres will ease him back into the game on the fourth line for now.