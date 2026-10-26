Kulich has been placed in concussion protocol, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Monday.

Kulich missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington and won't join his teammates for the California portion of Buffalo's road trip. The Sabres visit San Jose on Tuesday, Anaheim on Thursday and Los Angeles on Saturday. It's unclear when Kulich will be available to return to the lineup. He has one goal, two assists, nine shots on net, three blocked shots and seven hits in eight appearances this season.