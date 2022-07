Kulich signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Friday.

Buffalo selected Kulich 28th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He scored nine goals and 14 points in the Czech Extraliga during the 2021-22 campaign. The 18-year-old forward is likely a couple of years away from making an NHL impact but he could join AHL Rochester as soon as next season, but he may continue his development in the Czech Republic.