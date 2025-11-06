Kulich (ear) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Kulich's issue is related to fluid in his ears, the Sabres announced Wednesday. His placement on IR is presumably retroactive to Saturday, which is when Kulich was last in the lineup. He'll miss his second straight game when the Sabres face St. Louis on Thursday. When the 21-year-old is ready to return, he'll likely serve in a middle-six capacity.