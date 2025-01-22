Kulich scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kulich has played on the top line in back-to-back contests since returning from a lower-body injury. It didn't lead to any offense for him Monday in Seattle, but he clicked with Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka in Tuesday's contest. This was Kulich's second three-point game in his career, and it ended a five-game slump. He's at eight goals, four helpers, 73 shots on net, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 33 appearances. Kulich is worth considering in fantasy as long as he's in a prominent spot in the lineup, but he's far from an established scorer in his rookie year.