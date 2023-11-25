Kulich was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

The highly regarded center was selected 28th overall in 2022 and had 11 goals and 17 points in 16 AHL games before his recall. Kulich had an outstanding tournament at the World U20 Championships last year, where he had seven goals and a pair of assists in seven games. He could make his NHL debut versus New Jersey on Saturday, with confirmation on whether Kulich is in the lineup likely to come shortly before puck drop.