Kulich scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Kulich opened the scoring just 3:35 into regulation, intercepting a pass from Ryan McDonagh before beating Dennis Hildeby with a wrist shot, and now he's found the back of the net in three of his last four appearances. He later assisted on Zach Benson's empty-net goal. The young forward's recent contributions are encouraging, and his involvement alongside Buffalo's established scorers could help him develop more consistent fantasy relevance. His upside is worth keeping close tabs on as long as he stays in a top-six role.