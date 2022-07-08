Kulich was selected 28th overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Kulich's draft stock rose dramatically at this year's U18 tourney -- he put up nine goals in six games on the way to being named MVP. Before that, he was thought to be a skilled defensive specialist who would chose to protect rather than score. Now, Kulich is seen as a well-rounded two-way guy with a great shot who plays hard, skates well and is smart. Like Ross Colton, who put up 22 goals and 39 points in 79 games with the Bolts this past year. The Sabres will be happy if he becomes an intense top-nine winger with skill.