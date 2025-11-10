Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Kulich (ear) is slated to miss significant time due to a blood clot issue, Brayton J. Wilson of WBEN reports.

Kulich landed on injured reserve last week due to fluid in his ears, and he'll miss extended time due to what Ruff called a "pretty serious" blood clot issue. However, Ruff hopes that Kulich will be able to return to game action before the end of the regular season. Prior to sustaining his injury, Kulich recorded three goals, two assists, 12 blocked shots, nine hits and four PIM while averaging 16:22 of ice time over 12 appearances.