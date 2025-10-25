Kulich scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kulich has scored three times over the last five games, and his helper was the first of the year. The 21-year-old is working on building chemistry with Tage Thompson on the top line, and if that partnership sticks, it could boost Kulich's fantasy profile. With four points, 16 shots, 10 blocks and a minus-4 rating over eight appearances, the 21-year-old is already trending toward carrying value in deeper formats.