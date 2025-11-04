Kulich (undisclosed) looks poised to miss Thursday's clash with the Blues, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Kulich looks set to miss at least the next two games for the Sabres, which could make him a candidate for injured reserve if the team needs a roster spot. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old center was mired in a four-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere four shots. If Kulich doesn't start shooting the puck more, he may be hard-pressed to match his 15-goal total from last year.