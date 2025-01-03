Peterka notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Peterka's 11:53 of ice time Thursday was his lowest total this season in a game where he wasn't injured. While he's earned 10 points over his last 11 outings, he's been shuffled down to a third-line role, which limits his upside in the near future. The 22-year-old has 10 goals, 27 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 37 outings overall, so he remains on track to surpass his 50-point output from last year.
