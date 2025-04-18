Peterka scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Peterka ended the year with eight goals and nine assists over his last 16 games after returning from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old had a total of 27 goals and 68 points, the latter mark being a personal best. He added 173 shots on net, 30 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 77 appearances. Peterka's offense could still grow a little more, but fantasy managers should expect him to spend the bulk of his career as a 60-to-70-point player.