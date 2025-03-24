Peterka scored a goal and recorded two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Peterka has found the back of the net in each of the Sabres' last three contests, tallying eight shots in that span, though in the last two games he's needed just one shot to score. Peterka is aiming to end the season on a strong note, but it's worth mentioning he's been playing at a high level for the last few weeks. Since the beginning of February and over a 15-game stretch, the 23-year-old has recorded 14 points (eight goals, six assists), 37 shots, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-5 rating.