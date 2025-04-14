Peterka recorded a power-play assist and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Peterka has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. Looking back to March 20, he's gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of 14 contests, racking up seven tallies and eight helpers. The winger's offense is not in doubt -- he's up to 66 points and 167 shots over 75 appearances this season, a big step up from his 50-point campaign in 2023-24. At 23 years old, he's still got a couple more years of growth in his game, so Peterka should be a popular offense-only pick in fantasy drafts next fall.