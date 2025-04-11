Peterka scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Peterka has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals and five assists over his last seven outings. The winger's tally opened the scoring at 11:54 of the first period Thursday. Peterka is up to 25 goals, 63 points, 166 shots on net, 29 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 73 contests in 2024-25. He continues to have ample scoring upside, and there are four games left on the Sabres' schedule for him to add to his totals.