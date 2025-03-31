Peterka recorded two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.

Peterka has four goals and four assists over seven contests since returning from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old winger has taken his play to new heights in 2024-25, earning 23 goals, 36 helpers, 151 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 68 appearances. He's had just three droughts of three or more games, so he's also been consistent on offense when healthy.