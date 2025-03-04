Peterka picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Sabres completed a rally from an early 3-0 deficit, but they couldn't finish the job in OT. Peterka extended his point streak to five games in the process, and over his last 13 contests, he's piled up an impressive seven goals and 15 points. The 23-year-old winger is just three points away from tying the career-high 50 he amassed in 2023-24.