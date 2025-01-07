Peterka produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.
He also beat Charlie Lindgren in the final round of the shootout for the winning tally. Peterka has been on a tear since mid-December, churning out three goals and 12 points over the last 11 games with four of those points (one goal and three helpers) coming on the power play.
