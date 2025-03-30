Peterka produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres' second line of Peterka, Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod combined for three goals and eight points on the afternoon to keep the final score somewhat respectable. Peterka has had a big March despite missing three games in the middle of the month to a lower-body injury, and over his last 12 appearances he's collected six goals and 13 points. The 23-year-old needs two more tallies over Buffalo's final 10 games to record his second straight 25-goal campaign, and he's three points away from reaching 60 for the first time.