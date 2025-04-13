Peterka produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The 23-year-old winger helped set up Rasmus Dahlin for the game's opening goal late in the first period, then forced OT with his own tally midway through the third. Peterka is having an impressive finish to the season for the Sabres, and over 13 games since returning from a lower-body injury he's recorded seven goals and 14 points. He needs two more goals in the team's last three games to tie the career-high 28 he scored in 2023-24.