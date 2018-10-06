Sabres' Johan Larsson: All but ruled out Saturday
Larsson (foot) isn't in the projected lineup against the Rangers, according to NHL.com's Heather Engel.
Larsson remains on injured reserve, per the official NHL media site, and there's been nothing to suggest that the club is on the verge of activating him. Either way, we're talking about a player who has recorded only 65 points (26 goals, 39 assists) over 258 career contests, so it's not like he was an irresistible fantasy commodity to begin with.
