Sabres' Johan Larsson: Back in action
Larsson (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Larsson has missed the last three games due to the undisclosed issue, but will be a welcomed addition to the lineup, especially considering Jeff Skinner (upper body) is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks. Larsson is expected to man the middle on the second line along side Sam Reinhart and Marcus Johansson on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.