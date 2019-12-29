Sabres' Johan Larsson: Back in action

Larsson (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson has missed the last three games due to the undisclosed issue, but will be a welcomed addition to the lineup, especially considering Jeff Skinner (upper body) is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks. Larsson is expected to man the middle on the second line along side Sam Reinhart and Marcus Johansson on Sunday.