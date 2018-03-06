Sabres' Johan Larsson: Chips in two points in 5-3 win
Larsson recorded a goal and an assist through 20:30 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
This was just the third time in 13 games that Larsson has marked the scoresheet, and he's registered only three goals and 11 assists through 64 games for the campaign. As a result, there aren't many settings where the Swede should be viewed as a serviceable option. However, it's definitely worth noting that Monday's ice time was a season high, and he's currently skating in a top-six role and receiving power-play looks with the second unit.
