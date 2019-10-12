Sabres' Johan Larsson: Collects first goal of year
Larsson scored a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.
Larsson took a Kyle Okposo feed on a rush and roofed a shot over Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to open the scoring with just 31 seconds left in the first period. The goal, Larsson's first of the year, was certainly a pretty one but he lit the lamp only 16 times combined over the previous three seasons and occupies a bottom-six forward role for the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.