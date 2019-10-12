Sabres' Johan Larsson: Collects first goal of year

Larsson scored a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.

Larsson took a Kyle Okposo feed on a rush and roofed a shot over Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to open the scoring with just 31 seconds left in the first period. The goal, Larsson's first of the year, was certainly a pretty one but he lit the lamp only 16 times combined over the previous three seasons and occupies a bottom-six forward role for the Sabres.