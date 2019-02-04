Sabres' Johan Larsson: Considered day-to-day
Larsson (upper body) has not been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Wild, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Phil Housley, when asked Monday about Larsson's status for Tuesday's game, would not say either way whether the center would play or not, instead opting to consider the 26-year-old "day to day". Even if he does return after missing one game, dressing Larsson in fantasy seems like a risky play, considering he's managed only eight points in 44 games.
