Sabres' Johan Larsson: Considered day-to-day
Larsson (foot) was labeled day-to-day by coach Phil Housley, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
After getting hurt in Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Larsson was not on the ice for Thursday's practice session. Housley labeled the center's ailment as minor, so it shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Night versus the Bruins on Oct. 4 -- although he could miss Friday's preseason finale against the Islanders.
More News
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Suffers foot injury•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Line defense in need of improvement•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Chips in two points in 5-3 win•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches two assists•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will be subjected to league hearing•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...