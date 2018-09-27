Sabres' Johan Larsson: Considered day-to-day

Larsson (foot) was labeled day-to-day by coach Phil Housley, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

After getting hurt in Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Larsson was not on the ice for Thursday's practice session. Housley labeled the center's ailment as minor, so it shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Night versus the Bruins on Oct. 4 -- although he could miss Friday's preseason finale against the Islanders.