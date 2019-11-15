Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Deemed day-to-day

Larsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Senators.

There's still a chance that Larsson will be available against Ottawa, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest. The 27-year-old pivot has picked up three points in 18 games this campaign.

