Sabres' Johan Larsson: Expected to play Thursday
Larsson (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Larsson missed Tuesday's loss to Colorado due to a lower-body injury, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 27-year-old, who's picked up 12 points in 46 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-six role against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.