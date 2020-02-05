Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Expected to play Thursday

Larsson (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson missed Tuesday's loss to Colorado due to a lower-body injury, but whatever held him out of that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 27-year-old, who's picked up 12 points in 46 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-six role against the Red Wings.

