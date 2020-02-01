Sabres' Johan Larsson: Extends point drought
Larsson has been held off the scoresheet for 17 straight games.
Larsson had gone on quite the tear -- racking up eight points in five contests. That was 17 games ago, and he hasn't been able to find the scoresheet since. He has four goals and eight assists in 46 outings. Don't expect him to go on a hot streak any time soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.