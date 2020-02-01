Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Extends point drought

Larsson has been held off the scoresheet for 17 straight games.

Larsson had gone on quite the tear -- racking up eight points in five contests. That was 17 games ago, and he hasn't been able to find the scoresheet since. He has four goals and eight assists in 46 outings. Don't expect him to go on a hot streak any time soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories