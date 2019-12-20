Sabres' Johan Larsson: Facing two-game absence
Larsson (undisclosed) will miss the Sabres' next two contests.
Larsson's absence will test the Sabres' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up 12 points 33 games while skating in a middle-six role this campaign. The 28-year-old Swede will hope to heal up in time for next Friday's matchup with Boston.
