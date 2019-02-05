Sabres' Johan Larsson: Game-time call for Tuesday
Coach Phil Housley called Larsson (upper body) a game-time decision for Tuesday's showdown with the Wild, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Larsson's availability (or lack thereof) should be confirmed when the Sabres go through their pregame warmups approximately 30 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. EST puck drop. The upper-body injury kept Larsson out of the Sabres' 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday, marking the center's first absence since Oct. 18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...