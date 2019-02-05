Sabres' Johan Larsson: Game-time call for Tuesday

Coach Phil Housley called Larsson (upper body) a game-time decision for Tuesday's showdown with the Wild, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Larsson's availability (or lack thereof) should be confirmed when the Sabres go through their pregame warmups approximately 30 minutes prior to the 7 p.m. EST puck drop. The upper-body injury kept Larsson out of the Sabres' 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Friday, marking the center's first absence since Oct. 18.