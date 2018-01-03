Sabres' Johan Larsson: Goal drought continues

Larsson has gone 33 straight games without finding the back of the net.

Larsson's goal drought probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise when you consider he has put up just 30 shots over that stretch -- less than one per game. While the Swede has been limited to a bottom-six role, his minutes remain decently high (13:33 per game), which indicates that the opportunities are there, but he simply isn't capitalizing. At this point, it appears that the 25-year-old's 10-goal, 2015-16 campaign was an anomaly, as he almost certainly won't reach that mark again this season.