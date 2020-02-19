Sabres' Johan Larsson: Good to go Tuesday
Larsson (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Originally deemed a game-time decision after taking a maintenance day Monday, Larsson is ready to center the fourth line. He's coming off a two-point outing against the Maple Leafs, but his fantasy dependability is low with just 15 points through 52 games.
