Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Good to go Tuesday

Larsson (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Originally deemed a game-time decision after taking a maintenance day Monday, Larsson is ready to center the fourth line. He's coming off a two-point outing against the Maple Leafs, but his fantasy dependability is low with just 15 points through 52 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories