Sabres' Johan Larsson: Good to go

Larsson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston.

Larsson has missed Buffalo's last three games due to an upper-body injury, but he'll return to a bottom-six role against the Bruins, centering Zemgus Girgensons and Curtis Lazar on the Sabres' third line. The 27-year-old Swede has only totaled three points in 18 games this campaign, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.