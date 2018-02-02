Sabres' Johan Larsson: Handed two-game suspension

Larsson has been suspended two games for cross-checking Florida's Vincent Trocheck during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.

Larsson's cross check landed on Trocheck's unguarded neck and could have easily injured the Panthers' pivot, so it's not surprising that the NHL decided additional discipline was warranted in this case. The Swedish forward, who's notched three goals and nine points in 51 games this campaign, will be eligible to return Thursday against the Islanders.