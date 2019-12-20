Sabres' Johan Larsson: Leaves contest vs. Philly
Larsson (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's game against the Flyers after leaving the ice in the second period.
Larsson doubled over after a hit, and while the specifics of the injury have not been disclosed, his status for the rest of the game has. Thursday is turning into a disaster for the Sabres, who started the game without captain Jack Eichel, ended up down 6-0 after two periods, and have now lost a couple of other players due to injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.