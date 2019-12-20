Sabres' Johan Larsson: Leaves contest vs. Philly

Larsson (undisclosed) will not return to Thursday's game against the Flyers after leaving the ice in the second period.

Larsson doubled over after a hit, and while the specifics of the injury have not been disclosed, his status for the rest of the game has. Thursday is turning into a disaster for the Sabres, who started the game without captain Jack Eichel, ended up down 6-0 after two periods, and have now lost a couple of other players due to injury.