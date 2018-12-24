Sabres' Johan Larsson: Lights lamp Saturday

Larsson scored a goal on his only shot in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

That gives Larsson two goals in his last seven games, but he only has three goals (and two assists) on the season. The 26-year-old is centering Buffalo's fourth line, which limits his fantasy ceiling. Larsson has never had more than 17 points in a season, so this kind of production is to be expected.