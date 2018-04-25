Sabres' Johan Larsson: Line defense in need of improvement
Larsson matched a career-high with 17 points this season, but he also recorded a minus-30 rating which was easily his worst mark over parts of six years in the NHL.
The Sabres ended up with a minus-81 goal differential, so Larsson's defensive struggles can largely be attributed to a systematic problem. Originally selected by Minnesota in the second round (56th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and flipped to Buffalo in a 2013 trade, scouts were hyped about Larsson's two-way acumen in the infancy of his career, so there's reason to believe he'll improve with more experience and perhaps a better supporting cast in Buffalo in the years ahead.
More News
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Chips in two points in 5-3 win•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches two assists•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will be subjected to league hearing•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Goal drought continues•
-
Sabres' Johan Larsson: Records assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...