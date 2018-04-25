Sabres' Johan Larsson: Line defense in need of improvement

Larsson matched a career-high with 17 points this season, but he also recorded a minus-30 rating which was easily his worst mark over parts of six years in the NHL.

The Sabres ended up with a minus-81 goal differential, so Larsson's defensive struggles can largely be attributed to a systematic problem. Originally selected by Minnesota in the second round (56th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and flipped to Buffalo in a 2013 trade, scouts were hyped about Larsson's two-way acumen in the infancy of his career, so there's reason to believe he'll improve with more experience and perhaps a better supporting cast in Buffalo in the years ahead.