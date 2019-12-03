Sabres' Johan Larsson: Logs three assists in first period

Larsson registered three assists, all in the opening period, in a 7-1 win over New Jersey on Monday.

Larsson figured in on Buffalo's second, third and fourth goals of the game as the Sabres erupted for a 5-0 first-period lead. It was just the second three-point performance of Larsson's career and his first since March 11, 2015. The 27-year-old has four points over his last three games after totaling three points in his first 22.