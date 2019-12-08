Sabres' Johan Larsson: Makes impact in OT loss
Larsson recorded two assists, adding a season-high seven hits and a plus-2 rating, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.
The veteran center found himself on the second line at times with Marcus Johansson and Jeff Skinner, and Larsson responded with his second multi-point performance in the last three games. He has only two goals and nine points on the year, but six of those helpers have come in the last five games -- if he can hang onto a top-six assignment, Larsson could become a viable fantasy play in deeper formats despite his lack of power-play time.
