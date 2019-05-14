Sabres' Johan Larsson: No deal in place
Reports indicating Larsson would be leaving the Sabres to return to Brynas IF (SHL) appear to be premature, as the Swedish club's general manager denied the two sides have talked, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Larsson will be a restricted free agent this summer, so it's still possible he will head overseas if he doesn't land a suitable offer from Buffalo. If he does remain in the NHL, the 26-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role and could provide decent depth scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...