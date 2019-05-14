Sabres' Johan Larsson: No deal in place

Reports indicating Larsson would be leaving the Sabres to return to Brynas IF (SHL) appear to be premature, as the Swedish club's general manager denied the two sides have talked, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson will be a restricted free agent this summer, so it's still possible he will head overseas if he doesn't land a suitable offer from Buffalo. If he does remain in the NHL, the 26-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role and could provide decent depth scoring.