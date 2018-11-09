Sabres' Johan Larsson: No goals this season
Larsson is still searching for his first goal of the campaign.
Larsson isn't expected to light the lamp much, but as someone who posted 10 goals back in 2015-16, it would appear he has more to give offensively. He started the year on Buffalo's third line, but has since been shifted down to the fourth. Don't expect much production from him for the time being, as his biggest asset comes in the form of killing penalties.
