Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches first two points of season
Larsson netted his first goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Ducks.
Larsson had a productive nigh all-around, firing five shots on goal and dishing out three hits. The third-line center has a 10-goal season to his name, but Larsson sees limited minutes and doesn't offer much to fantasy goers. He was on his way to a career year in 2016-17 before suffering season-ending injuries, so there's potential for him to develop into a reliable depth scorer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...