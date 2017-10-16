Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches first two points of season

Larsson netted his first goal of the season and added a helper in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

Larsson had a productive nigh all-around, firing five shots on goal and dishing out three hits. The third-line center has a 10-goal season to his name, but Larsson sees limited minutes and doesn't offer much to fantasy goers. He was on his way to a career year in 2016-17 before suffering season-ending injuries, so there's potential for him to develop into a reliable depth scorer.