Sabres' Johan Larsson: Notches two assists
Larsson picked up two helpers and two shots on net in a 3-2 overtime win against the Red Wings on Thursday.
Don't get used to Larsson having multi-point games. This is only the second time all season the Swede has done it, and the first time was in October. Perhaps that isn't surprising, given that Larsson only has 12 points overall in 59 games. This was a bit of a fluke, though the Sabres aren't going to complain.
